Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ can help people fleeing Gaza with emergency family reunification – will the government act?

By Jay Marlowe, Professor, Co-Director Centre for Asia Pacific Refugee Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Palestinian families in New Zealand are poised to sponsor relatives trying to flee Gaza. National-led governments have allowed such intakes in past crises – and here’s how it could work now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
