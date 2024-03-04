Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hearing loss is twice as common in Australia’s lowest income groups, our research shows

By Mohammad Nure Alam, PhD Candidate in Economics, Macquarie University
Kompal Sinha, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Piers Dawes, Professor, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland
Around one in six Australians has some form of hearing loss, ranging from mild to complete hearing loss. That figure is expected to grow to one in four by 2050, due in a large part to the country’s ageing population.

Hearing loss affects communication and social engagement and limits educational and employment opportunities. Effective treatment for hearing loss is available in the form…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Google’s Gemini showcases more powerful technology, but we’re still not close to superhuman AI
~ Hash fudge and a fish for Picasso: inside the legendary cookbook of Alice B. Toklas
~ Diplomacy and resistance: how Dune shows us the power of language – including sign language
~ NZ can help people fleeing Gaza with emergency family reunification – will the government act?
~ In a dangerously warming world, we must confront the grim reality of Australia’s bushfire emissions
~ Dreading footy season? You’re not alone – 20% of Australians are self-described sport haters
~ The government’s Help to Buy scheme will help but it won’t solve the housing crisis
~ Pierre Poilievre’s proposed mandatory minimum penalties will not reduce crime
~ 10 reasons why Canadians are still dissatisfied with the economy, despite the upswing
~ Self-immolation and other ‘spectacular’ protests: How impactful are they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter