Hearing loss is twice as common in Australia’s lowest income groups, our research shows
By Mohammad Nure Alam, PhD Candidate in Economics, Macquarie University
Kompal Sinha, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Piers Dawes, Professor, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland
Around one in six Australians has some form of hearing loss, ranging from mild to complete hearing loss. That figure is expected to grow to one in four by 2050, due in a large part to the country’s ageing population.
Hearing loss affects communication and social engagement and limits educational and employment opportunities. Effective treatment for hearing loss is available in the form…
- Monday, March 4, 2024