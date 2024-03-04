Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dreading footy season? You’re not alone – 20% of Australians are self-described sport haters

By Hunter Fujak, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
Heath McDonald, Dean of Economics, Finance and Marketing and Professor of Marketing, RMIT University
With the winter AFL and NRL seasons about to start, Australia’s sporting calendar is once again transitioning from its quietest to busiest period.

For many, the return of the AFL and NRL competitions is highly anticipated. But there is one group whose experience is very different: the approximately 20% of Australians who hate sport.

We are currently conducting research to better understand why people feel this way about sport and what their experiences are like living in a nation where sport is so culturally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Google’s Gemini showcases more powerful technology, but we’re still not close to superhuman AI
~ Hash fudge and a fish for Picasso: inside the legendary cookbook of Alice B. Toklas
~ Diplomacy and resistance: how Dune shows us the power of language – including sign language
~ NZ can help people fleeing Gaza with emergency family reunification – will the government act?
~ Hearing loss is twice as common in Australia’s lowest income groups, our research shows
~ In a dangerously warming world, we must confront the grim reality of Australia’s bushfire emissions
~ The government’s Help to Buy scheme will help but it won’t solve the housing crisis
~ Pierre Poilievre’s proposed mandatory minimum penalties will not reduce crime
~ 10 reasons why Canadians are still dissatisfied with the economy, despite the upswing
~ Self-immolation and other ‘spectacular’ protests: How impactful are they?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter