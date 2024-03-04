Dreading footy season? You’re not alone – 20% of Australians are self-described sport haters
By Hunter Fujak, Senior Lecturer in Sport Management, Deakin University
Heath McDonald, Dean of Economics, Finance and Marketing and Professor of Marketing, RMIT University
With the winter AFL and NRL seasons about to start, Australia’s sporting calendar is once again transitioning from its quietest to busiest period.
For many, the return of the AFL and NRL competitions is highly anticipated. But there is one group whose experience is very different: the approximately 20% of Australians who hate sport.
We are currently conducting research to better understand why people feel this way about sport and what their experiences are like living in a nation where sport is so culturally…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 4, 2024