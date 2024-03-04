10 reasons why Canadians are still dissatisfied with the economy, despite the upswing
By Anup Srivastava, Professor and Canada Research Chair, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Felipe Bastos Gurgel Silva, Assistant Professor, Trulaske College of Business, University of Missouri-Columbia
Luminita Enache, Associate Professor of Accounting and Future Fund Fellow, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Manuela Dantas, Assistant Professor, Department of Accounting, California State University, Northridge
There are a number of reasons why there’s such a significant gap between aggregate economic numbers and the perceptions of everyday people.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 4, 2024