Potato charms: people throughout history have kept and even stolen wrinkly old vegetables for their health

By Anna Marie Roos, Professor of the History of Science and Medicine in the School of History and Heritage, University of Lincoln
In 1897, one Mr Burgess, the Clerk of Works at Oxford University, donated two shrivelled potatoes to the Pitt Rivers Museum. He usually kept them in his pockets. They were the ultimate “jacket” potatoes.

The Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford is dedicated to categorising and displaying a “democracy of objects” not according to time or nation, but according to human usage. Since the potato is fairly ubiquitous in human culture, it means there…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
