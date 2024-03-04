Honey bees are suprisingly abundant, research shows – but most are wild, not managed in hives
By Francis Ratnieks, Professor of Apiculture, University of Sussex
Oliver Visick, PhD Student in Ecology and Evolution, University of Sussex
There are roughly 100 million managed western honey bee (Apis mellifera) colonies in hives worldwide, with about half in Europe, Africa and western Asia, where the species is native, and the rest in the Americas, Oceania and eastern Asia, where it is introduced.
Collectively, these hives produce 1.8…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 4, 2024