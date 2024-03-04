Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A far-right political group is gaining popularity in Germany – but so, too, are protests against it

By Julie VanDusky, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany are taking to the streets to push back against the far-right, nationalist policies of the AfD, which currently holds 11% of the seats in parliament.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI bias: the organised struggle against automated discrimination
~ South Africa has more than 4 million people living with diabetes – study shows many aren’t getting proper treatment
~ Congo Style: how two dictators shaped the DRC’s art, architecture and monuments
~ Cost-of-living crisis: experts share 3 survival tips
~ Israeli peace activists are more anguished than ever − in a movement that has always been diverse and divided, with differing visions of ‘peace’
~ Why do bees have queens? 2 biologists explain this insect’s social structure – and why some bees don’t have a queen at all
~ Nikki Haley, hanging on through Super Tuesday, says Trump is weak because he’s not getting as many votes as he should − she’s wrong
~ Estimated 2.5 million people displaced by tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters in 2023 tell a story of recovery in America and who is vulnerable
~ Could the days of ‘springing forward’ be numbered? A neurologist and sleep expert explains the downside to that borrowed hour of daylight
~ Commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force is expanding predecessor’s vision of chaos in the Middle East
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter