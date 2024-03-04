Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How non-English language cinema is reshaping the Oscars landscape

By Kerry Hegarty, Associate Professor of Film Studies, Miami University
Non-English language cinema – previously seen by niche audiences – is increasingly finding acceptance and recognition, reflecting the many demographic changes taking place within the academy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI bias: the organised struggle against automated discrimination
~ South Africa has more than 4 million people living with diabetes – study shows many aren’t getting proper treatment
~ Congo Style: how two dictators shaped the DRC’s art, architecture and monuments
~ Cost-of-living crisis: experts share 3 survival tips
~ Israeli peace activists are more anguished than ever − in a movement that has always been diverse and divided, with differing visions of ‘peace’
~ Why do bees have queens? 2 biologists explain this insect’s social structure – and why some bees don’t have a queen at all
~ Nikki Haley, hanging on through Super Tuesday, says Trump is weak because he’s not getting as many votes as he should − she’s wrong
~ A far-right political group is gaining popularity in Germany – but so, too, are protests against it
~ Estimated 2.5 million people displaced by tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters in 2023 tell a story of recovery in America and who is vulnerable
~ Could the days of ‘springing forward’ be numbered? A neurologist and sleep expert explains the downside to that borrowed hour of daylight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter