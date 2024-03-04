Demand for computer chips fuelled by AI could reshape global politics and security
By Kirk Chang, Professor of Management and Technology, University of East London
Alina Vaduva, Director of the Business Advice Centre for Post Graduate Students at UEL, Ambassador of the Centre for Innovation, Management and Enterprise, University of East London
A global race to build powerful computer chips that are essential for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools could have a major impact on global politics and security.
The US is currently leading the race in the design of these chips, also known as semiconductors. But most of the manufacturing is carried out in Taiwan. The debate has been fuelled by the call by Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT’s developer OpenAI, for a US$5 trillion to…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, March 4, 2024