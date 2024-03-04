Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US States Should Ensure Indigenous Voting Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Moapa-Paiute Community Center at the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Moapa, Nevada, June 14, 2022.  © 2022 Wade Vandervort/Las Vegas Sun via AP Photo Nearly 100 years ago in June 1924, the US Congress passed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting citizenship to the Indigenous peoples who had long lived on the land that became the United States. Nonetheless, some US states regularly denied Native citizens the right to vote through the 1960s, with Maine, Utah, and New Mexico being the last states to grant all Native citizens the right to vote. Even today some states continue…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ AI bias: the organised struggle against automated discrimination
~ South Africa has more than 4 million people living with diabetes – study shows many aren’t getting proper treatment
~ Congo Style: how two dictators shaped the DRC’s art, architecture and monuments
~ Cost-of-living crisis: experts share 3 survival tips
~ Israeli peace activists are more anguished than ever − in a movement that has always been diverse and divided, with differing visions of ‘peace’
~ Why do bees have queens? 2 biologists explain this insect’s social structure – and why some bees don’t have a queen at all
~ Nikki Haley, hanging on through Super Tuesday, says Trump is weak because he’s not getting as many votes as he should − she’s wrong
~ A far-right political group is gaining popularity in Germany – but so, too, are protests against it
~ Estimated 2.5 million people displaced by tornadoes, wildfires and other disasters in 2023 tell a story of recovery in America and who is vulnerable
~ Could the days of ‘springing forward’ be numbered? A neurologist and sleep expert explains the downside to that borrowed hour of daylight
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter