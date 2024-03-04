Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-war Protest in Russia

By Amnesty International
People in Russia are not able to protest peacefully without fear of reprisals. A week into its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia introduced war censorship laws to make criticism the invasion a grave offence. Two years on, many people are serving lengthy prison sentences for peaceful anti-war dissent. The post Anti-war Protest in Russia appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Senegal: Adoption of amnesty law would be an affront to victims of deadly protests and reinforce impunity
~ Malaysian artists decry ‘Mentega Terbang’ film ban and blasphemy charge as ‘archaic form of content control’
~ Indonesia can expand its gastrodiplomacy via plant-based meals in Europe: Research
~ Albanese to announce $2 billion financing facility to boost economic relations with Southeast Asia
~ Kenyans use humour to counter unpopular state policies – memes are the latest tool
~ Proposed EU Forced Labor Regulation Should Focus on Workers
~ Human rights activists appeal to Ghana's president to reject anti-LGBTQ+ bill passed by parliament
~ Türkiye: Big Tech Should Protect Online Expression, Resist Censorship
~ Sudan: Give UN Fact-Finding Mission a Chance
~ Yemen: Warring Parties Restrict Women’s Movement
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter