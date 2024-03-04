Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal: Adoption of amnesty law would be an affront to victims of deadly protests and reinforce impunity

By Amnesty International
The draft law on amnesty submitted to the Parliament by the Senegalese government relating to protests between March 2021 and February 2024, in which more than 60 people were killed, is an affront to victims of the violence and a troubling endorsement of impunity, Amnesty International said today. The adoption of the amnesty law by […] The post Senegal: Adoption of amnesty law would be an affront to victims of deadly protests and reinforce impunity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
