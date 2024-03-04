Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenyans use humour to counter unpopular state policies – memes are the latest tool

By George Ogola, Professor of Media Industries, University of Nottingham
Seemingly disillusioned with the country’s leadership, Kenyans have taken to new ways of expressing their anger and frustration with their government.

On social media and in everyday conversations, President William Ruto is now referred to as Zakayo, named after the infamous Zaccheaus, the much-hated chief tax collector in biblical Jericho.

Ruto is also called Kaunda Uongoman, which mimics the stage name of a controversial Congolese musician, Kanda…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
