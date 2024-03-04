Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed EU Forced Labor Regulation Should Focus on Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrant workers prepare to unload their catch at a port in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand on January 22, 2018.        © 2018 Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha European Union governments meeting today in Brussels to discuss a proposed ban on products linked to forced labor, should allow forced labor victims in companies’ supply chains to receive remediation. Companies and business associations have called for remediation to be included in the draft regulation. For victims of forced labor, remediation—finding a remedy for harms done—could vary depending on the circumstances.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
