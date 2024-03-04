Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you make a compelling play about economics? The Lehman Trilogy tries – but ultimately comes up short

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
While there is much to praise in The Lehman Trilogy, now playing in Sydney, the impression I was left with was one of a missed opportunity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
