Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is gluten-free bread so expensive? A food supply chain expert explains

By Flavio Macau, Associate Dean - School of Business and Law, Edith Cowan University
Before the cost of living hit Australian families hard, a group of consumers were already paying top dollar for their staples. Whether it be gluten free, dairy free or lactose free, people with special dietary requirements are used to spending more at the supermarket checkout.

A 2016 study from the University of Wollongong found that Australians were paying up to 17% more for a gluten-free diet.

Current examples are easy to find. A white…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why move species to islands? Saving wildlife as the world changes means taking calculated risks
~ Mykaela Saunders challenges colonial concepts of time – and their use to dehumanise Indigenous people
~ Universities Accord: there’s a push to increase Indigenous students and voices in higher education. But we need more detail and funding
~ ‘We take this for granted’: why the ASEAN-Australia relationship needs a jolt of youthful leadership
~ The National Electricity Market wasn’t made for a renewable energy future. Here’s how to fix it
~ A truly international slate: your guide to the 2024 Oscar nominees for best documentary
~ Gravity experiments on the kitchen table: why a tiny, tiny measurement may be a big leap forward for physics
~ Urbanisation and tax have driven the housing crisis. It’s hard to see a way back but COVID provides an important lesson
~ What Lynx Air’s failure tells us about the state of the Canadian airline industry
~ Brian Mulroney’s tough stand against apartheid is one of his most important legacies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter