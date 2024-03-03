Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why move species to islands? Saving wildlife as the world changes means taking calculated risks

By Anthony Rendall, Lecturer in Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Amy Coetsee, Threatened Species Biologist, The University of Melbourne
Aviya Naccarella, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Translocation may have been the key to survival for the eastern barred bandicoot but it might not be the golden ticket for every species.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
