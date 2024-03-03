Why move species to islands? Saving wildlife as the world changes means taking calculated risks
By Anthony Rendall, Lecturer in Conservation Biology, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Amy Coetsee, Threatened Species Biologist, The University of Melbourne
Aviya Naccarella, PhD Candidate, Deakin University
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Translocation may have been the key to survival for the eastern barred bandicoot but it might not be the golden ticket for every species.
