Universities Accord: there’s a push to increase Indigenous students and voices in higher education. But we need more detail and funding
By Peter Anderson, Professor and Director, Indigenous Research Unit, Griffith University
Angela Baeza Pena, Lecturer at Carumba Institute, Queensland University of Technology
Levon Ellen Blue, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Melanie Saward, Associate Lecturer, Creative Writing, Queensland University of Technology
Thu Dinh Xuan Pham, Senior Research Assistant, Griffith University
The accord calls for meaningful steps to increase the numbers of Indigenous graduates and Indigenous leaders in higher education. In a post-referendum Australia, this is more important than ever.
- Sunday, March 3rd 2024