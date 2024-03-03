Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
A truly international slate: your guide to the 2024 Oscar nominees for best documentary

By Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
This year, all the Oscar nominees for best documentary feature come from outside of the United States.

The dominance of international nonfiction films has some in Hollywood concerned. The North American market has become saturated with true crime and celebrity-powered offerings – often to…The Conversation


