Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How art and literature can help us rethink our problems with sleep

By Paul Huebener, Professor of English, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Athabasca University
Troubled sleep is often seen as a personal problem, a failure individuals need to fix. However, literature and art can help us question the cultural and systemic issues keeping us up at night.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What Lynx Air’s failure tells us about the state of the Canadian airline industry
~ Brian Mulroney’s tough stand against apartheid is one of his most important legacies
~ No, overwintering turtles don’t breathe through their butts: Getting to the bottom of a popular misconception
~ Navigating special education labels is complex, and it matters for education equity
~ Why do millions of Americans believe the 2020 presidential election was ‘stolen’ from Donald Trump?
~ The year Palestine ‘played mas’ in Trinidad & Tobago
~ Big companies, like Nestlé, are funding health research in South Africa - why this is wrong
~ View from The Hill: Does Dunkley tell Peter Dutton he should give more attention to the former Liberal heartland?
~ Iraq: Unregistered Marriages Harm Women and Children
~ In Azerbaijan another case of bullying brings old problems to the fore
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter