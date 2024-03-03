Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The year Palestine ‘played mas’ in Trinidad & Tobago

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Despite the fact that Trinidad and Tobago does not officially recognise the Palestinian state, support for Palestine has been building, eventually coming into full view during the country's Carnival celebrations.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Big companies, like Nestlé, are funding health research in South Africa - why this is wrong
~ View from The Hill: Does Dunkley tell Peter Dutton he should give more attention to the former Liberal heartland?
~ Iraq: Unregistered Marriages Harm Women and Children
~ In Azerbaijan another case of bullying brings old problems to the fore
~ View from The Hill: Dunkley byelection a poor result for Peter Dutton’s pitch for the outer suburbs
~ Ali Hassan Mwinyi: the Tanzanian former president who oversaw the transition to market economy
~ Biden executive order on sensitive personal information does little for now to curb data market – but spotlights the threat the market poses
~ How will Meta’s refusal to pay for news affect Australian journalism – and our democracy?
~ Labor holds Dunkley but slumps in two national polls; Liberals lead in Tasmania
~ Australia: Youth Thought Dead May Be Held in Northeast Syria
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter