Human Rights Observatory

Big companies, like Nestlé, are funding health research in South Africa - why this is wrong

By Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Mark Tomlinson, Professor in the Institute for Life Course Health Research, Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University
Rachel Wynberg, Professor and DST/NRF Bio-economy Research Chair, University of Cape Town
Tanya Doherty, Professor and Chief specialist scientist, South African Medical Research Council
In 2021, the director of the African Research University Alliance Centre of Excellence in Food Security at the University of Pretoria was appointed to the board of the transnational food corporation Nestlé.

At the time a group of more than 200 senior academics wrote an open letter, about conflicts of interest. Nestlé’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
