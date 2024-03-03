Tolerance.ca
Iraq: Unregistered Marriages Harm Women and Children

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A wedding dress store in Duhok, Iraq, October 12, 2015. © 2015 Felix Kleymann/laif/Redux Religious leaders in Iraq conduct thousands of marriages each year, including child marriages, that flout Iraqi laws and are not officially registered. These marriages create a loophole around legal restrictions on child marriage and have disastrous effects on women and girls’ ability to get government services, register their children’s birth, and claim their rights. Iraq should prosecute religious leaders who officiate at marriages in violation of Iraqi law, facilitate the legalization…


© Human Rights Watch -
