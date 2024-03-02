Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How will Meta’s refusal to pay for news affect Australian journalism – and our democracy?

By Peter Greste, Professor of Journalism and Communications, Macquarie University
Meta’s announcement it will stop paying for news poses a threat. High-quality news is expensive, but important. Do we need economic measures that somehow get the public to pay for it?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor holds Dunkley but slumps in two national polls; Liberals lead in Tasmania
~ Australia: Youth Thought Dead May Be Held in Northeast Syria
~ Chad: Prominent Opposition Leader Killed
~ Thousands Flee New Violence in Northern Mozambique
~ Little Suad received a letter from her father detained in Azerbaijan
~ Texas fires: Cattle ranchers face struggles ahead to find and feed their herds while burned grasslands recover
~ Losing weight associated with an increased cancer risk – a closer look at the study
~ Taiwan’s election was a clear show of defiance in the face of Chinese intimidation and pressure
~ Young people are losing sleep over energy drinks – but a ban won’t be enough to protect them
~ Wild solitary bees offer a vital pollination service – but their nutritional needs aren’t understood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter