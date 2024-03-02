Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Australia: Youth Thought Dead May Be Held in Northeast Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Yusuf Zahab in a photo he sent to Human Rights Watch from a besieged prison in northeast Syria in January 2022. © 2022 Private (Sydney, March 2, 2024) – An Australian youth forced as a child to live under the Islamic State, who was believed to have died while wrongfully detained by anti-ISIS forces, appears to be alive in a prison in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said today. The Australian government should take immediate steps to confirm whether the young man is Yusuf Zahab and repatriate him. During an interview videotaped on February 25, 2024, and subsequently…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
