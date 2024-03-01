Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alopecia in art history: the many ways women’s hair loss has been interpreted

By Glen Jankowski, Senior Lecturer in the School of Social Sciences, Leeds Beckett University
At least 40% of women experience hair loss or alopecia over their lifetimes. This could be alopecia areata (patchy hair loss), traction alopecia (strained hair loss) or another form. The different ways that women’s hair loss has been depicted across art history demonstrates the many different ways it has been interpreted over the years.

In 16th and 17th century Britain, for example, women’s alopecia was sometimes interpreted as retribution…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
