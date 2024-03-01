Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill violates everyone’s rights, not just LGBTIQ+ people - expert

By Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, Associate Professor of Law, University of Ghana
Ghana’s new anti-homosexuality bill infringes several rights and freedoms, not only of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) people but of heterosexuals too. The bill has been in the works since 2021 when it was tabled in parliament as a private member’s bill.

The objective of the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little Suad received a letter from her father detained in Azerbaijan
~ Texas fires: Cattle ranchers face struggles ahead to find and feed their herds while burned grasslands recover
~ Losing weight associated with an increased cancer risk – a closer look at the study
~ Taiwan’s election was a clear show of defiance in the face of Chinese intimidation and pressure
~ Young people are losing sleep over energy drinks – but a ban won’t be enough to protect them
~ Wild solitary bees offer a vital pollination service – but their nutritional needs aren’t understood
~ How a Netflix show has become a key driver behind F1’s rising popularity
~ An ode to the social realism of ‘boring’ lyrics – from The Kinks to The Streets
~ Alopecia in art history: the many ways women’s hair loss has been interpreted
~ In 2024, we’ll truly find out how robust our democracies are to online disinformation campaigns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter