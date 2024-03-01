Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: Spyware ruling a welcome step towards accountability for those targeted with NSO spyware

By Amnesty International
A US district court has ordered Israeli spyware firm NSO Group to disclose documents and code related to its notorious Pegasus spyware, to WhatsApp. Responding to the news, the Head of the Security Lab at Amnesty International, Donncha Ó Cearbhaill said: “This decision brings us a step closer towards accountability for up to 1,400 WhatsApp […] The post US: Spyware ruling a welcome step towards accountability for those targeted with NSO spyware appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
