Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ben Shapiro’s hip-hop hypocrisy and white male grievance lands him on top of pop music charts for a brief moment

By A.D. Carson, Associate Professor of Hip-Hop, University of Virginia
Since its birth 50 years ago, hip-hop music has embraced artists of every race and ethnic background. An avowed hip-hop hater might be a step too far.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Panda diplomacy: what China’s decision to send bears to the US reveals about its economy
~ Should presidents have immunity from the law? The US Supreme Court is to hear Trump’s case
~ Texas fires: Burned rangeland can recover quickly, but cattle ranchers face struggles ahead to find and feed their herds
~ Is the United States overestimating China’s power?
~ COVID-19 rapid tests still work against new variants – researchers keep ‘testing the tests,’ and they pass
~ Measles is one of the deadliest and most contagious infectious diseases – and one of the most easily preventable
~ Altitude sickness is typically mild but can sometimes turn very serious − a high-altitude medicine physician explains how to safely prepare
~ The tools in a medieval Japanese healer’s toolkit: from fortunetelling and exorcism to herbal medicines
~ My Malaysia ordeal shows how religion can fuse with populist nationalism to silence dissent
~ Remembering the 1932 Ford Hunger March: Detroit park honors labor and environmental history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter