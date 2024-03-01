Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Hong Kong: Transgender activist must not be deported to mainland China

By Amnesty International
A Chinese transgender activist due to be released tomorrow after serving a prison sentence in Hong Kong will be at grave risk of persecution if she is deported to mainland China. She must instead be allowed to remain in Hong Kong or travel to another destination, Amnesty International urged today.  Lai Ke (also known as […] The post Hong Kong: Transgender activist must not be deported to mainland China    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


