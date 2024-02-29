Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘An odd work that has borne the brunt of my grief’: the serenity and the grit of Stanislava Pinchuk’s The Theatre of War

By Kate Hunter, Senior Lecturer in Art and Performance, Deakin University
Through a nuanced exploration of place, time, and memory, this new video work invites audiences to reflect on landscape and its relationship to the echoes of conflict.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond the cafeteria: The economic case for investing in school meals
~ Not such a bright idea: cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back to space is a dangerous distraction
~ Do the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi really give Māori too much power – or not enough?
~ Why and how often do I need to wash makeup brushes and sponges?
~ ‘It was bloody amazing’: how getting into social housing transforms people’s lives
~ Curious Kids: what are the main factors in forming someone’s personality?
~ Billionaires are building bunkers and buying islands. But are they prepping for the apocalypse – or pioneering a new feudalism?
~ In Paraguay, complaints of family violence increased by 243% between 2015 and 2023
~ What is Netanyahu’s plan for a post-conflict Gaza and does it rule out a workable ceasefire? Expert Q&A
~ Baiting foxes can make feral cats even more ‘brazen’, study of 1.5 million forest photos shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter