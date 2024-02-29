Billionaires are building bunkers and buying islands. But are they prepping for the apocalypse – or pioneering a new feudalism?
By Katherine Guinness, Lecturer in Art History, The University of Queensland
Grant Bollmer, Senior Lecturer in Digital Media, The University of Queensland
Tom Doig, Lecturer in Creative Writing, The University of Queensland
When billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg buy vast swathes of land in remote areas, it can look like “prepping” – but they’re really trying to establish medieval-style fiefdoms.
© The Conversation
