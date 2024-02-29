Tolerance.ca
We discovered a ‘gentle touch’ molecule is essential for light tactile sensation in humans – and perhaps in individual cells

By Kate Poole, Associate Professor in Physiology, UNSW Sydney
Mirella Dottori, Professor, University of Wollongong
You were probably taught that we have five senses: sight, sound, smell, taste and touch. This is not quite right: “touch” is not a single sense, but rather several working together.

Our bodies contain a network of sensory nerve cells with endings sitting in the skin that detect an array of different physical signals from our environment. The pleasant sensation of a gentle touch feels distinct from the light pressure of our clothes or the hardness of a pencil gripped between our fingers, and all of these are quite different from the pain of a stubbed toe.

© The Conversation -
