Chemical attraction, a whodunit murder mystery and tensions at the mosque: what we’re streaming this March

By Cherine Fahd, Associate Professor Visual Communication, University of Technology Sydney
Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Lisa French, Professor & Dean, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Rachel Williamson-Dean, Postgraduate Research Fellow, Faculty of Education and Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Love is in the air with three of this month’s picks. But if you’re looking for something colder and darker, we’ve got that covered too.The Conversation


© The Conversation
