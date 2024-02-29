Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plants are flowering earlier than ever – here’s how they sense the seasons

By Paul Ashton, Head of Biology, Edge Hill University
Hedgerows in mid-February might have traditionally appeared white with snow; this year the white was the work of blackthorn blossoms – a harbinger of spring. Although a welcome sign after a wet and gloomy winter, the early flowering brings unease for experienced season watchers. Has this plant always flowered in mid-February, I wondered, or is something changing?

Fortunately, the science of recording and understanding seasonal events, phenology, has a long history in Britain. Robert Marsham, an 18th-century naturalist, kept…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nicaragua: Rights experts decry persecution of Government opponents
~ What does a state’s secretary of state do? Most run elections, a once-routine job facing increasing scrutiny
~ Yes, Trump’s PACs really can pay his legal fees
~ Ukraine recap: fresh nuclear threats from Putin as France talks of western boots on the ground
~ Being excluded or truant from school leads to mental health problems – and vice versa
~ Burning ‘no ball game signs’ won’t fix the obesity epidemic – there are way bigger obstacles
~ Three ways climate change is pushing butterflies and moths to their limits
~ Indians are fleeing their growing economy to work abroad – even in conflict zones. Here’s how to create more jobs at home
~ UK banks are reporting huge profits – but there are many reasons why this may not last
~ AI could transform ethics committees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter