Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indians are fleeing their growing economy to work abroad – even in conflict zones. Here’s how to create more jobs at home

By Santosh Mehrotra, Visiting Professor at the Centre for Development Studies, University of Bath
Israel plans to bring in 70,000 workers from abroad, including 10,000 from India, to boost its construction sector. A labour shortage has emerged after 80,000 Palestinian workers were barred from entering the country after the October 7 Hamas-led attacks.

Figures suggest that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Between July…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nicaragua: Rights experts decry persecution of Government opponents
~ What does a state’s secretary of state do? Most run elections, a once-routine job facing increasing scrutiny
~ Yes, Trump’s PACs really can pay his legal fees
~ Ukraine recap: fresh nuclear threats from Putin as France talks of western boots on the ground
~ Being excluded or truant from school leads to mental health problems – and vice versa
~ Burning ‘no ball game signs’ won’t fix the obesity epidemic – there are way bigger obstacles
~ Plants are flowering earlier than ever – here’s how they sense the seasons
~ Three ways climate change is pushing butterflies and moths to their limits
~ UK banks are reporting huge profits – but there are many reasons why this may not last
~ AI could transform ethics committees
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter