Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introducing Wild Seasons – a new series on how a warming world is warping nature’s calendar

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
Did January feel like March to you? Are February’s blooms and warm sunbursts more reminiscent of April? Topsy-turvy seasons, warped by rising temperatures, are an uncomfortable reminder of climate change.

Try to imagine the weather is critical to your ability to tell the time, your chances of finding food or whether your loved ones will know where and when you’ll be. Your discomfort at unseasonable weather may well feel less abstract, more urgent – desperate, even.

Animals, plants and all manner of living things in Earth’s middle latitudes are tuned to subtle seasonal rhythms…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
