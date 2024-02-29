Tolerance.ca
Iranian parliamentary election: what people are voting for and why it’s different this time

By Louise Kettle, Assistant Professor of International Relations, University of Nottingham
Iranian voters head to the polls on March 1 to elect the country’s next parliament and the powerful Assembly of Experts. The result is likely to be a foregone conclusion, given the tight control that the Islamic Republic holds over who can run for office. But the way the election plays out – and its significance – may be different to normal.

Every four years the public get to vote for the 290 members of the Iranian parliament (also known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly). The parliament is the legislature…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
