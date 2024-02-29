Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s two-child limit on benefits is hurting the poorest families – poverty experts on why it should be abolished

By Yekaterina Chzhen, Assistant Professor in Sociology, Trinity College Dublin
Jonathan Bradshaw, Professor of Social Policy, University of York
Under the UK’s two-child limit, families on benefit receive a payment for each of their first two children, but no more for any additional children.

The limit results in families losing around £3,200 a year for any third or subsequent child born after April 2017. For low-income households, that’s a huge amount. The policy affects over 400,000 families, according to estimates by think tank the Resolution…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
