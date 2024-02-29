Tolerance.ca
Skin picking is often trivialised as a bad habit – but dermatillomania can be dangerous

By Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Skin picking shouldn’t be dismissed as merely a bad habit. It’s a disorder that can have serious –even fatal – consequences.The Conversation


© The Conversation
