Human Rights Observatory

Climate comedy works − here’s why, and how it can help lighten up a politically heavy year in 2024

By Maxwell Boykoff, Professor of Environmental Studies and Fellow in the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES), University of Colorado Boulder
Beth Osnes, Professor of Theatre and Environmental Studies, University of Colorado Boulder
In a catchy YouTube video, British comedian Jo Brand translates a scientist’s long-winded description of the fossil fuel industry’s role in the climate crisis this way: “We are paying a bunch of rich dudes 1 trillion dollars a year to f--- up our future,” she says. “Even the dinosaurs didn’t subsidize their own extinction. Who’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
