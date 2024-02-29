Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: can contract farming help smallholder farmers build resilience to climate change?

By Frederick Dapilah, Senior Lecturer, Department of Community Development, SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies
Smallholder contract farmers in Ghana have benefited from loans for fertiliser, drought resistant seeds, guaranteed markets and training in how to farm differently to meet changes in the climate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
