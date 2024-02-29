Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lindsay Hoyle: how the speaker dug himself an even deeper hole by offering and then denying the SNP a fresh Gaza debate

By Daniel Gover, Senior Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Speakers of the UK House of Commons usually work hard to protect themselves from political controversy. To do the job well usually means to be (and be seen to be) a neutral umpire.

That is why Lindsay Hoyle, the current speaker, is still struggling to recover from the chaos caused by his handling of a debate about supporting a ceasefire in Gaza. An attempt to dampen things – by offering angry Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs the chance to hold a new debate – appears to have added fuel to the fire after he subsequently declined the party’s formal request.

The SNP remains…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo must not sign deeply discriminatory anti-LGBT law
~ Award-winning documentary ‘The Territory’ recounts the struggles and resilience of Indigenous Brazilians
~ The UK’s two-child limit on benefits is hurting the poorest families – poverty experts on why it should be abolished
~ Skin picking is often trivialised as a bad habit – but dermatillomania can be dangerous
~ Why Wales has no national memorial to its independent past
~ How teens benefit from being able to read ‘disturbing’ books that some want to ban
~ Bias hiding in plain sight: Decades of analyses suggest US media skews anti-Palestinian
~ Climate comedy works − here’s why, and how it can help lighten up a politically heavy year in 2024
~ We’ve been here before: AI promised humanlike machines – in 1958
~ What is IVF? A nurse explains the evolving science and legality of in vitro fertilization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter