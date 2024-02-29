Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suing Maldives to Enforce its Environmental Laws

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Satellite imagery from 2019, 2022, and 2023 shows the evolution of the land reclamation on the island of Gulhifalhu, Maldives. Image © Maxar Technologies, CNES / Airbus, Google Earth. Graphic © Human Rights Watch. An ongoing court case in the Maldives sheds light on why it is so hard to get the government to enforce the country’s environmental laws. The Maldives is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to the consequences of climate change, with 80 percent of the archipelago’s islands less than a meter above sea level. The government has enacted significant…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana: President Nana Akufo-Addo must not sign deeply discriminatory anti-LGBT law
~ Award-winning documentary ‘The Territory’ recounts the struggles and resilience of Indigenous Brazilians
~ The UK’s two-child limit on benefits is hurting the poorest families – poverty experts on why it should be abolished
~ Skin picking is often trivialised as a bad habit – but dermatillomania can be dangerous
~ Why Wales has no national memorial to its independent past
~ How teens benefit from being able to read ‘disturbing’ books that some want to ban
~ Bias hiding in plain sight: Decades of analyses suggest US media skews anti-Palestinian
~ Climate comedy works − here’s why, and how it can help lighten up a politically heavy year in 2024
~ We’ve been here before: AI promised humanlike machines – in 1958
~ What is IVF? A nurse explains the evolving science and legality of in vitro fertilization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter