Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Abuses, Impunity in Turkish-Occupied Territories

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A member of Sultan Suleiman Shah, a faction of the Syrian National Army, holds a Turkish flag as he takes part in a military exercise in Afrin, Syria, October 31, 2021 © 2021 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi Türkiye bears responsibility for the serious abuses and potential war crimes committed by members of its own forces and local armed groups it supports in Turkish-occupied territories of northern Syria. Turkish officials are not merely bystanders to abuses, but bear responsibility as the occupying power and, in some cases, have been directly involved in apparent war crimes…


© Human Rights Watch
