Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Migrant Workers’ Long Overdue Wages at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Foreign laborers work on the construction of new luxury houses in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, April 2019.  © 2019 FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – Representatives of two construction companies in Saudi Arabia announced recently that migrant workers will get their long overdue unpaid wages, but gaps in the repayment scheme puts the payments at risk, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities should ensure all former workers of these companies receive the full amount they are owed. The authorities should also put in place robust wage protection measures…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
