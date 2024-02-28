Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Carbon Offsetting Project Violates Indigenous Group’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Community members harvest rice in one of the villages included in the Southern Cardamom REDD+ Project in Koh Kong province, Cambodia, June 25, 2022. © 2022 Human Rights Watch ​​​​A major carbon offsetting project in Cambodia shows that such initiatives can harm Indigenous people when communities’ effective participation and consent are not ensured. Conservation strategies that sideline and punish Indigenous peoples to address the global environmental crisis are unacceptable, and counterproductive. Verra, the standard-setting organization that enabled the project to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
