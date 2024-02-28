Persistent shoulder pain: Are exercises always necessary to relieve symptoms?
By Marc-Olivier Dubé, Physiothérapeute, Chercheur postdoctoral en réadaptation, Université Laval
François Desmeules, Professeur titulaire en physiothérapie et en santé musculosquelettique, École de réadaptation, Université Montréal, Université de Montréal
Jean-Sébastien Roy, Professeur titulaire à l'École des sciences de la réadaptation, Université Laval
It is estimated that close to 70 per cent of the population will experience shoulder pain at some point in their lives.
In itself, this pain would not pose a problem if it disappeared as quickly as it appeared. Unfortunately, it tends to persist over time. In half of patients, the pain persists or reoccurs one year after its initial appearance. It can even persist for several years in some cases.
Approximately…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 28, 2024