Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What ended the ‘dark ages’ in the early universe? New Webb data just brought us closer to solving the mystery

By Themiya Nanayakkara, Senior Scientist at the James Webb Australian Data Centre, Swinburne University of Technology
With the help of a magnifying glass 4 million lightyears wide, astronomers may have solved the riddle of what burned away the hydrogen fog that pervaded the early universe.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Air travel boom erases COVID dip, ‘disturbing’ new anti-LGBT bill in Ghana, rights abuses in Crimea
~ Odysseus moon landing: Jeff Koons has pulled off one of the great art stunts of the century
~ W.E.B. Du Bois’ study ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ at 125 still explains roots of the urban Black experience – sociologist Elijah Anderson tells why it should be on more reading lists
~ Persistent shoulder pain: Are exercises always necessary to relieve symptoms?
~ How audience data is shaping Canadian journalism
~ There is a knowledge gap around menstruation in NZ – and this puts people at risk
~ ‘If we burn … then what?’ A new book asks why a decade of mass protest has done so little to change things
~ ‘Naked carbs’ and ‘net carbs’ – what are they and should you count them?
~ What we know about last year’s top 10 wild Australian climatic events – from fire and flood combos to cyclone-driven extreme rain
~ Pope Gregory XIII gave us the leap year – but his legacy goes so much further
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter