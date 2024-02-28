Tolerance.ca
Pope Gregory XIII gave us the leap year – but his legacy goes so much further

By Darius von Guttner Sporzynski, Historian, Australian Catholic University
On this day, February 29, conversations the world over may conjure the name of Pope Gregory XIII – widely known for his reform of the calendar that bears his name.

The need for calendar reform was driven by the inaccuracy of the Julian calendar. Introduced in 46 BC, the Julian calendar fell short of the solar year – the time it takes Earth to orbit the Sun – by about 12 minutes each year.

To correct this, Gregory convened a commission of experts who fine-tuned the leap-year system,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
